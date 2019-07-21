close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
International Champions Cup

Arsenal Next Gen ready to 'take on the world', says youngster Bukayo Saka

Arsenal made it three wins from three matches on their tour of the United States, including two in the International Champions Cup, with victory in humid conditions in Charlotte, where youngsters again came to the fore.

Arsenal Next Gen ready to &#039;take on the world&#039;, says youngster Bukayo Saka
Image Credits: Twitter/@BukayoSaka87

After impressing in a starting role for Arsenal in their 3-0 win over Fiorentina on Saturday, 17-year-old Bukayo Saka said he is ready to "take on the world" as part of an exciting next generation of talent.

Arsenal made it three wins from three matches on their tour of the United States, including two in the International Champions Cup, with victory in humid conditions in Charlotte, where youngsters again came to the fore.

With Arsenal yet to make a major signing in the summer transfer window, coach Unai Emery has instead utilised some of the young talent at his disposal in the U.S., and has been rewarded as all eight of Arsenal`s pre-season goals have been scored by youngsters.

One of those is Saka, who again shone in a wide role against Fiorentina, and now believes that he and his fellow proteges have what it takes to go far.

"The players coming up from the academy are so special," Saka said. "The next generation of us can be in this Arsenal team and take on the world. 

"The boss is doing a good job of managing all of us, helping us to progress every day and to learn."

"I just have to keep pushing. Showing the boss what I can do and when the time comes I am ready to play. When I get the chance then I can take it."

Saka also hailed the influence of new Arsenal assistant coach Freddie Ljungberg, who has been promoted from the Under-23s role to work alongside Emery, bringing a wide knowledge of his former charges. 

"From the Under-15s I worked with him," Saka added. "It has been a long journey but I feel like we both deserve it."

"Freddie helps Unai know who we are, tells him our strengths and weaknesses and comes to us individually and tells us what we need to do from Unai." 

"Unai does not have to speak to us directly, Freddie comes to us and tells us what we need to do. It makes the transition from the academy to the first team much smoother."

Tags:
International Champions CupBukayo SakaArsenalFiorentinaUnai Emery
Next
Story

Gareth Bale close to leaving Real Madrid, says manager Zinedine Zidane

Must Watch

PT5M6S

5W1H: 'Muslim buy weapons ' Shia cleric Kalbe Jawad's provocative statement on mob lynching