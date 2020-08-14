Arsenal rope in Brazilian forward Willian on three-year deal

Brazilian striker and former Chelsea winger Willian has been roped in by Arsenal on a three-year deal ahead of the 2020-21 season of the Premier League.

Welcoming Willian on board, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta said that the club has been observing the 32-year-old for the last few months and that his presence will now provide the club with a lot of versatality.

“I believe he’s a player that can really make a difference for us.We have been monitoring him for the past few months, we had a clear intention to strengthen in the attacking midfielder and the winger positions [and] he is a player that gives us a lot of versatility, he can play in three or four different positions," Arsenal official website quoted Arteta as saying.

"He has the experience of everything in the football world but to still have the ambition to come here and contribute to bring the club where it belongs. I have been really impressed with all the talks I have had with him and how much he wanted to come," he added.

In 2006, Willian began his professional football career with Brazilian side Corinthians before moving to Shakhtar Donetsk in August 2007.

He represented Shakhtar Donetsk for six years and made a total of 140 appearances for the club.During his time with the side, Willian also bagged Ukrainian Premier League titles and the UEFA Cup in 2009.

The winger also had a breif spell with Anzhi Makhachkala, making just 11 appearances for them in 2013.

Willian then joined Chelsea and went on to make 339 appearances for the Premier League side from 2013 to 2020. He scored 63 goals, made 56 assists besides winning two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and the Europa League title with Chelsea.

Willian, who made his international debut in 2011, has made a total of 70 appearances for Brazil and scored for them on nine occassions. The star forward has also featured for his national side at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, the 2015 Copa America, the Copa America Centenario, and the 2019 Copa America.