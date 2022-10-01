Arsenal vs Tottenham Live Streaming: When and where to watch Premier League match London Derby ARS vs TOT in India?

London Derby: It is Antonio Conte's Tottenham vs Mikel Arteta's Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (October 1), as the Premier League is set to feed the fans with back-to-back football action after the international break. The Gunners are leading the chart with 18 points from their seven games played as their only defeat this season has come against Manchester United. Bad news for Arsenal is the Son Heung-min broke his goalless jinx in the last clash of Spurs against Leicester City and he will hungry to make up to his boss after being dropped to the bench due to his recent form. Tottenham are third in the table with same points as Manchester City, who are second. It is expected to be a high-intensity contest between the two rivals who have started off their season with tremendous positivity this season.

Below are all the live streaming details for the Arsenal vs Tottenham English Premier League match:

When is the English Premier League match Arsenal vs Tottenham going to be played?

The English Premier League match Arsenal vs Tottenham will be played on Saturday (October 1) from 5:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Premier League match Arsenal vs Tottenham going to be played?

The English Premier League match Arsenal vs Tottenham will be played at Emirates Stadium, London.

Our special surprise in a 'standard' press conference



Introducing your 2021/22 England Player of the Year…@BukayoSaka87pic.twitter.com/kYQGWK59aD — Arsenal vs Tottenham Live Stream (@fcarsenaluk) September 23, 2022

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Arsenal vs Tottenham?

The English Premier League match Arsenal vs Tottenham will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

Where can I live stream the English Premier League match Arsenal vs Tottenham in India?

The English Premier League match Arsenal vs Tottenham will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.