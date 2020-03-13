Arsenal's head coach Mikel Arteta tests positive for Coronavirus

Arsenal's head coach Mikel Arteta tested positive for the Coronavirus on Thursday (March 12, 2020), read the London based team's official statement.

Arsenal Football Club said, "Our London Colney training centre has been closed after head coach Mikel Arteta received a positive COVID-19 result this evening."

Arsenal personnel who had recent close contact with Mikel will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines.

Arsenal's official Twitter handle also tweeted about the same.



Mikel Arteta after testing positive said, “This is really disappointing but I took the test after feeling poorly. I will be at work as soon as I’m allowed.”

In the meantime, the Colney and Hale End training centres will undergo a deep clean and other club sites are operating as normal.

Managing director Vinai Venkatesham said, “The health of our people and the wider public is our priority and that is where our focus is." He added, "Our thoughts are with Mikel who is disappointed but in good spirits. We are in active dialogue with all the relevant people to manage this situation appropriately, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows.”

Head of football Raul Sanllehi said, “Mikel and the full first-team squad, players and staff, will be fully supported, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows. Obviously Mikel’s full recovery is the priority now for us all.”

Premier League also issued an official statement and said, "In light of Arsenal’s announcement tonight confirming that their first-team coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League will convene an emergency club meeting tomorrow morning regarding future fixtures."

The AFC U-23 against Tottenham Hotspur at Boreham Wood on Friday along with the games involving AFC U-16 and AFC U-18 at Colney on Saturday have been postponed.

World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday said the COVID-19 outbreak could be characterised as a pandemic.

COVID-19 has claimed over 4,700 lives with more than 1,27,000 people been infected globally.