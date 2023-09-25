trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2667175
Asian Games 2023: 'Against All Odds...,' Coach Igor Stimac Praises Indian Football Team For Hardwork In China

Asian Games 2023: India finished at second place with one win, one loss, and a draw in Group A.

After India’s 1-1 draw against Myanmar at the Asian Games 2023 on Sunday, head coach Igor Stimac appreciated the Blues Tigers and said that they made India proud. Stimac took to  X and mentioned that the players slept in airports and then completed recovery sessions at a park in China before taking part in the event. 

The head coach added that the team has achieved its primary goal of reaching the round of 16 and they deserve all the praise and love from the nation. 

“From completing their sleep in airports to activation/recovery sessions in parks in China, I wanted to personally show my appreciation to all my players here at the Asian Games. These boys are thorough professionals and doing everything they can to make India proud. Against all odds, we have obtained our primary goal of qualifying for the last 16 and these players deserve all your love and praise,” Stimac wrote on X. 

India finished at second place with one win, one loss, and a draw in Group A. India finished group stage matches with four points from three games. India started their journey with a 5-1 loss against China in their first Group A match but won their second game against Bangladesh 1-0 and ended the group stage with a 1-1 draw against Myanmar. (Asian Games 2023: Sunil Chhetri Emerges India's Saviour As Blue Tigers Qualify For RO16 After 1-1 Draw Against Myanmar)

Myanmar ended at third place with the same number of points while the host China topped group A with seven points. In the match against Myanmar, India needed at least a draw to go to the next round of the event.

