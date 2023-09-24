The Indian men's football team has stormed into the Round of 16 with a 1-1 draw against Myanmar at the Asian Games on Sunday. India finished second in Group A with one win, one loss and one draw. India have four points from three games.

Myanmar finished third with the same number of points while Hosts China topped group A with seven points on the basis of winning the four-team group with seven points. It was a must-win match for India, however, the draw was also enough to take Blue Tiger to the next round.

INDIA ASIAN GAMES Football Full SQUAD: Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Sumit Rathi, Narender Gahlot, Deepak Tangri, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Lalchungnunga, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Samuel James Lyngdoh, Rahul KP, Abdul Rabeeh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Bryce Miranda, Azfar Noorani, Vincy Barretto, Sunil Chhetri (C), Rahim Ali, Rohit Danu, Gurkirat Singh, Aniket Jadhav.