Asian Games 2023: AIFF Secretary Breaks Silence On Indian Football Team's Participation, Says THIS

As per reports, the Indian football team is likely to miss out on the Asian Games for the second time in a row. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) earlier had a plan for Igor Stimac to lead an Under-23 side to China. The competition will take place in Hangzhou, China after the King's Cup in Thailand.

The Sports Ministry stated in a letter that was issued to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and all of the National Sports Federations (NSFs) that, "for team events, only those sports which have achieved a ranking up to eighth among participating countries of Asia in the last one year should be considered for participation in Asian Games".

India is not even close to making the top 8 in Asia. The Asian Football Confederation presently ranks it as the 18th-best nation. The AIFF declared that it would ask the sports ministry to rethink its choice. ('The Day I Don't Feel That I Will...,' India Captain Sunil Chhetri Opens Up On Retirement)

"This is a decision taken by the government. So, we have to abide by it. However, we will appeal to the government to reconsider the decision as far as football is concerned," AIFF Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran told PTI.

"The Indian team’s performance this year has been extremely encouraging. It will be a great boost for football, especially for the U-23 boys, if they get an opportunity to play in the Asian Games." he added.

In 2018, IOA had refused to send the Indian football team to the Asian Games that year on the same condition of not being ranked top-8 in Asia. However, things with IOA and NSFs are a little different now which could give AIFF a glimmer of hope that things could change.

"Where, in the opinion of the experts of specific sports disciplines, and that of Sports Authority of India, participation of individuals and teams in relaxation of the above criteria is recommended with justifiable reasons, the same will be considered in the Ministry for appropriate decision," the ministry letter said.