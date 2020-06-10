हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Real Madird

Atletico Madrid says will let Real Madrid play home games at their stadium

Speaking at an event on Wednesday, Atletico chief Cerezo was asked if Real could play at his side`s Wanda Metropolitano stadium as a solution. "No-one should doubt that we are ready to help out Real Madrid," Cerezo said.

Atletico Madrid says will let Real Madrid play home games at their stadium
Reuters Photo

Madrid: Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has said he would be happy for fierce city rivals Real Madrid to play their final games of this season at Atleti`s Wanda Metropolitano stadium while Real renovate the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real decided to accelerate renovation work to the Bernabeu and play their remaining home matches at their training ground when the season restarts after being halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as games were expected to be played without fans.

But the Spanish government are now open to allowing spectators back into stadiums at a reduced capacity once all regions in the country have been given the all-clear to hold mass gatherings again.

The U-turn means title rivals Barcelona could be playing in front of around 30,000 fans at Camp Nou but Real face the prospect of only being cheered on by 1,800 fans at the 6,000-capacity Alfredo Di Stefano stadium at their training base.

Speaking at an event on Wednesday, Atletico chief Cerezo was asked if Real could play at his side`s Wanda Metropolitano stadium as a solution.

"No-one should doubt that we are ready to help out Real Madrid," Cerezo said.

Real once loaned Atletico their Santiago Bernabeu stadium for the first match of the 1996-97 season as the pitch at Atleti`s Vicente Calderon was unplayable.

Real`s renovation works to the Bernabeu, which are due to be completed by 2023, are costing the club an estimated 575 million euros ($654.52 million) and include installing a retractable roof and pitch plus a 360-degree scoreboard.

The stadium will also be wrapped in a titanium facade although there will be no change to the ground`s capacity of 81,000.

 

Tags:
Real MadirdAtletico MadridLaLigaSpainAtleti Wanda Metropolitano StadiumSantiago Bernabeu
Next
Story

AIFF announces dates for Indian football season, transfer window for 2020-21
  • 2,76,583Confirmed
  • 7,745Deaths

Full coverage

  • 71,55,952Confirmed
  • 4,07,302Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M45S

Superfast Zee: Watch top 50 news stories of the day