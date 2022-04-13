Manchester City are aiming to reach the semifinals for the second straight season and has a narrow lead after a first leg that saw Atlético adopt ultra-cautious tactics.

City manager Pep Guardiola knows the return match will be different.

"They are going to be more intense at the other end of the field and we'll have to adapt to how they play," Guardiola said.

For City, the game comes between two meetings with its biggest current rival, Liverpool — a Premier League game on Sunday that finished 2-2 and an FA Cup semifinal match at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

As a result, it's a juggling act for Guardiola in terms of which players to pick, though he does have right back Kyle Walker available again following a three-match European ban.

Atlético needs to end a six-game winless streak at home in the Champions League to have a chance of advancing to the semifinals for the first time since 2017.

It will likely be without defender José María Giménez because of a muscle injury, and midfielder Héctor Herrera also is expected to miss the match injured.

Yannick Carrasco returns after a suspension.

Check the Probable playing XIs, Dream11 team and Fantasy tips of the Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals 2nd leg match here:

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City Dream11 team prediction

Goalkeeper: J Oblak

Defenders: N Ake, A Laporte, J Cancelo, R Lodi

Mid-Fielders: R Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Koke, B Silva

Forwards: R Sterling, A Griezmann

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City playing XIs:

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jan Oblak; Stefan Savic, Felipe, Reinildo Mandava; Marcos Llorente, Rodrigo De Paul, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Koke, Yannick Carrasco; Antoine Griezmann, Joao Felix

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson Moraes; Joao Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne; Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling