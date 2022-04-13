Atletico Madrid is looking to reach the semifinals for the second straight season and has a narrow lead after a first leg that saw Atlético adopt ultra-cautious tactics.

City manager Pep Guardiola knows the return match will be different.

"They are going to be more intense at the other end of the field and we'll have to adapt to how they play," Guardiola said.

For City, the game comes between two meetings with its biggest current rival, Liverpool — a Premier League game on Sunday that finished 2-2 and an FA Cup semifinal match at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

As a result, it's a juggling act for Guardiola in terms of which players to pick, though he does have right-back Kyle Walker available again following a three-match European ban.

Atlético needs to end a six-game winless streak at home in the Champions League to have a chance of advancing to the semifinals for the first time since 2017.

It will likely be without defender José María Giménez because of a muscle injury, and midfielder Héctor Herrera also is expected to miss the match injured.

Yannick Carrasco returns after a suspension.

The Wanda Metropolitano Stadium won't be at full capacity after UEFA charged the club with "discriminatory behavior" and ordered a 5,000-seat section of the stadium to be closed after an Atlético fan was filmed making a Nazi salute in the first leg in Manchester.

Check the Live streaming and Live telecast details of the Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League Quarterfinals 2nd leg match here:

When will the Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League Quarterfinals 2nd leg match be played?

The Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Champions League Quarterfinals 2nd leg match will be played on Thursday, April 14.

Where will the Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League Quarterfinals 2nd leg match be played?

The Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League Quarterfinals 2nd leg match at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

What time will the Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League Quarterfinals 2nd leg match begin?

The Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League Quarterfinals 2nd leg match will start at the 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League Quarterfinals 2nd leg match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League Quarterfinals 2nd leg match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League Quarterfinals 2nd leg match?

The live streaming for the Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League Quarterfinals 2nd leg match will be available on Sony Liv.