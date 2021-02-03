Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix tests positive for Covid-19

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix has become the club's third player to test positive for Covid-19 in the last week.

A statement from the La Liga leaders said the Portuguese, who cost Atletico a club record 126 million euros ($151.39 million) in 2019, was isolating at home in line with the league's protocol.

Our player @joaofelix70 has tested positive for COVID-19.

He’s isolating at home, in compliance with the health authorities’ guidelines. — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) February 3, 2021

He is set to miss Monday`s game at home to Celta Vigo along with defender Mario Hermoso and winger Yannick Carrasco, who each tested positive last week.

Atletico hold a 10-point lead at the top of the standings with a game in hand.