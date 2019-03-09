Ayoze Perez double inspires remarkable Newcastle United comeback against Everton

Newcastle United produced a remarkable second-half fightback to overturn a two-goal deficit and beat Everton 3-2, their fifth successive home win in the Premier League, on Saturday.A goal from Salomon Rondon and a late double from Ayoze Perez completely transformed the game after the home side were aggrieved about going two down after a controversial first-half incident.

First-half goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison seemed to be easing Everton`s path to victory as Newcastle were left raging about the visiting English goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who could have been sent off near half-time.

Everton were leading through Calvert-Lewin`s 18th minute glancing header from Lucas Digne`s cross when Pickford, failing to punch the ball clear, clattered into Rondon and gave away a penalty.

No punishment was given to Pickford, who then picked himself up to save Matt Ritchie`s 31st-minute spot-kick with his feet.

Richarlison then struck within 71 seconds at the other end before Newcastle came on strong after the break, with the in-form Rondon reducing the deficit in the 65th minute with his eighth of the season.

Perez then hammered his quick-fire double in the final 10 minutes of the match to help Newcastle ease further clear of the relegation zone.