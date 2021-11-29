Ballon d’Or 2021 Live Streaming and Live telecast: When and where is the football awards ceremony; how to watch it online in India

The Ballon d’Or is believed to be the best individual award for any footballer. The event is organized by the French Football Federation (FFF), where the best male and female player are given the honours’ right after the conclusion of voting in which journalists from around the world participate.

The ceremony was cancelled in 2020 owing to the novel coronavirus situation throughout the world, however, this time the event has returned, and the prestigious award is set to be presented to the best player in the world in Paris on Monday night.

The last recipient of the Ballon d’Or Award was Lionel Messi. He won the prestigious award for a record sixth time in 2019. This time, the race to be crowned the best men's player of 2021 is between Messi and Robert Lewandowski.

Meanwhile, the winners of the Kopa Trophy awarded to the best player under the age of 21, and the Yashin Trophy, awarded to the best goalkeeper, will also be announced during the event.

Here’s everything you need to about Ballon d’Or 2021:

Where will the Ballon d'Or 2021 be held?

The Ballon d'Or 2021 will be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

When will the Ballon d'Or 2021 be held?

The Ballon d'Or 2021 will be held on Tuesday, November 30.

What time will the Ballon d'Or 2021 begin?

The Ballon d'Or 2021 will begin at 01:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Ballon d'Or 2021 in India?

The Ballon d'Or 2021 will be broadcast live on the Star Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Ballon d'Or 2021 in India?

The live streaming of the Ballon d'Or 2021 will be available on Hotstar.