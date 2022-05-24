Ballon d'Or 2022 to be awarded on THIS date in Paris

The Ballon d'Or award for the best football player in the world will be awarded on October 17 this year, organisers France Football magazine said on Tuesday. The prestigious trophy will now be awarded on the basis of a regular season from August to July rather than a calendar year.

France Football said the nominees will be revealed on Aug. 12. The ceremony in October will be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

Lionel Messi, who led Argentina to the 2021 Copa America title, won the Ballon d'Or for a record-extending seventh time last year, beating Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho.