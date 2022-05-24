हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ballon d'Or

Ballon d'Or 2022 to be awarded on THIS date in Paris

France Football said the nominees will be revealed on Aug. 12. The ceremony in October will be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. 

Ballon d&#039;Or 2022 to be awarded on THIS date in Paris
File image (Source: Twitter)

The Ballon d'Or award for the best football player in the world will be awarded on October 17 this year, organisers France Football magazine said on Tuesday. The prestigious trophy will now be awarded on the basis of a regular season from August to July rather than a calendar year.

France Football said the nominees will be revealed on Aug. 12. The ceremony in October will be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. 

Lionel Messi, who led Argentina to the 2021 Copa America title, won the Ballon d'Or for a record-extending seventh time last year, beating Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ballon d'OrLionel MessiFrance football
Next
Story

WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic's ANGRY speech after AC Milan's 19th Serie A title

Must Watch

PT6M26S

Badhir News: Qutub Minar Controversy -- Hearing to be held again in Saket court on June 9