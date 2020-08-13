Barcelona's Jean-Clair Todibo diagnosed with coronavirus

Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo has revealed that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus that continues to threaten the entire world.

The 20-year-old took to his official Twitter handle to confirm the news, saying he is asymptomatic and currently staying at home while following the proper health protocol.

"Hello everyone, I am informing you that I have tested positive for Covid-19, I am asymptomatic and I feel fine.I am at home following the proper health protocol. I really want to get back to training, but now it's time to stay home until the virus has passed,"Todibo wrote along with the picture of him with a mask.

"Thank you all for the support and I offer my encouragement to all the people who are also experiencing the virus," he added.

Todibo's news came after Barcelona had earlier stated that an unnamed player from the playing squad had contracted virus.

Earlier in the day,the club had revealed that a player from their first team squad has been diagnosed for COVID-19 and that he was not part of the squad who featured in Friday's Champions League quarter-final clash with Bayern Munich.

"Following PCR tests conducted this Tuesday afternoon on the group of nine players due to begin the pre-season today, one of them has tested positive for Covid-19.The player has no symptoms, is in good health and has been quarantined at his home. The club has reported the matter to the relevant sporting and health authorities," Barcelona said.

"All persons who have been in contact with the player have been tracked to perform the corresponding PCR tests.The player has not been in contact with any of the senior team players who are scheduled to travel to Lisbon this Thursday to compete in the Champions League," the club statement added.

Todibo was also part of a nine-player team who made a comback to pre-season training. The others who took part in practice were Pedri, Trincao, Matheus Fernandes, Moussa Wague, Carles Alena, Rafinha, Juan Miranda and Oriol Busquets.