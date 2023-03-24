topStoriesenglish2587343
NewsFootball
BUNDESLIGA

Bayern Munich FIRE Manager Julian Nagelsmann, Thomas Tuchel To Be His Replacement, Says Report

Nagelsmann led Bayern Munich to their 10th Bundesliga title in a row but in the current season, the German giants have been playing ordinary football

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 01:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau

German football club Bayern Munich has fired their manager Julian Nagelsmann and are set to replace him with former Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel, said a report. Tuchel is expected to sign the new contract in a few days, reported ESPN. The contract is said to be for a two-year period until 2025. The report also said that Tuchel also has an offer from Premier League club Tottenham as they also want to replace under-fire coach Antonio Conte. 

Nagelsmann got the job with the Bundesliga giants in April 2021 as he replaced Hansi Flick. Last season, Nagelsmann had led Bayern to their 10th successive Bundesliga title as well. However, in the current season, the club is struggling. They are placed fourth in the table, behind Borussia Dortmund as well as Union Berlin.

Not long ago, they lost to Bayen Leverkusen which was last nail in the coffin for the manager's future in the club. Tuchel is expected to be there in the dug out for the April 1 clash vs Dortmund.

Not to forget, Bayern can still move to the top of the table with a win vs Dortmund so that game on April 1 becomes very important for them. Tuchel will be under pressure right from the first match as the official coach of the club. Tuchel will be looking to repeat his success at Chelsea at Bayern. Tuchel has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea last September. He had also made a visit to India. He took up a rejuvenation programme at an ayurveda centre in Thrissur, Kerala. In an interview to local media channel, he has also said that India have a long way to go in football. Tuchel also spoke on his exit from Chelsea, saying that he enjoyed his stay at the club but could not stay back as coach due to a situation that had gone out of hand. 

A rejuvenated Tuchel will now be aiming to reach greater heights with 32-time Bundesliga champions.

