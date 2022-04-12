Being the underdogs of the fixture, Villarreal pulled an emphatic 1-0 victory over Bayern in the first leg at the Estadio de la Ceramica. An early goal from Arnaut Danjuma got Villarreal the lead and after the goal, they defended with their hearts out till the full-time whistle.
Bayern Munich will host Spanish side Villarreal at the Allianz Arena, Munich in their second leg of the UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals match on Wednesday (April 13). The German giants will be pumped and looking to revenge for the 1-0 defeat they suffered in the first leg.
Fantasy tips for the Bayern Munich vs Villarreal UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals 2nd leg match here:
Bayern Munich vs Villarreal Dream11 team prediction
Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer
Defenders: Lucas Hernandez, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Alphonso Davies
Midfielders: Leroy Sane, Dani Parejo, Kingsley Coman, Joshua Kimmich
Strikers: Robert Lewandowski, Arnaut Danjuma
Captain- Robert Lewandowski
Vice-captain- Arnaut Danjuma
Bayern Munich vs Villarreal Probable playing XIs:
Bayern Munich Predicted XI: Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Tanguy Nianzou, Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Robert Lewandowski
Villarreal Predicted XI: Geronimo Rulli, Mario Gaspar, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Pervis Estupinan, Giovani Lo Celso, Etienne Capoue, Dani Parejo, Francis Coquelin, Gerard Moreno, Arnaut Danjuma