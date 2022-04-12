Being the underdogs of the fixture, Villarreal pulled an emphatic 1-0 victory over Bayern in the first leg at the Estadio de la Ceramica. An early goal from Arnaut Danjuma got Villarreal the lead and after the goal, they defended with their hearts out till the full-time whistle.

Bayern Munich will host Spanish side Villarreal at the Allianz Arena, Munich in their second leg of the UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals match on Wednesday (April 13). The German giants will be pumped and looking to revenge for the 1-0 defeat they suffered in the first leg.

Fantasy tips for the Bayern Munich vs Villarreal UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals 2nd leg match here:

Bayern Munich vs Villarreal Dream11 team prediction

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Alphonso Davies

Midfielders: Leroy Sane, Dani Parejo, Kingsley Coman, Joshua Kimmich

Strikers: Robert Lewandowski, Arnaut Danjuma

Captain- Robert Lewandowski

Vice-captain- Arnaut Danjuma

Bayern Munich vs Villarreal Probable playing XIs:

Bayern Munich Predicted XI: Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Tanguy Nianzou, Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Robert Lewandowski

Villarreal Predicted XI: Geronimo Rulli, Mario Gaspar, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Pervis Estupinan, Giovani Lo Celso, Etienne Capoue, Dani Parejo, Francis Coquelin, Gerard Moreno, Arnaut Danjuma