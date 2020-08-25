Bayern vs Sevilla Super Cup match in Budapest to witness 'partial return' of spectators

The UEFA Executive Committee on Tuesday (August 25, 2020) decided to allow the 2020 UEFA Super Cup between Europa League winners Sevilla and Champions League winners Bayern on September 24, 2020, in Budapest with a reduced number of spectators.

The decision has been taken in order to study precisely the impact of spectators on the UEFA Return to Play Protocol and will only witness spectators up to 30 % of the capacity of the stadium.

All other UEFA matches will continue to be played behind closed doors until further notice, as initially decided by the UEFA Executive Committee on July 9, 2020.

"The UEFA Administration will keep monitoring the situation and advise the UEFA Executive Committee if any change is required or recommended in respect of either the 2020 UEFA Super Cup and/or the decision that UEFA matches shall be played behind closed doors until further notice," read the official statement.

"These decisions follow the consultative meeting that UEFA held with its 55 member associations and where such matters were discussed on August 19, 2020," it added.

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin commented on the decision and said, "While it has been important to show that football can carry on in difficult times, without fans, the game has lost something of its character. We hope to use the UEFA Super Cup in Budapest as a pilot that will begin to see the return of fans to our matches."

He added, "We are working closely with the Hungarian Federation and its government to implement measures to ensure the health of all those attending and participating in the game. We will not take risks with people’s safety."

The UEFA Super Cup is played between the reigning champions of the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League.