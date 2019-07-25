Belgian footballer Divock Origi says 'gut feeling' made him stay back with Liverpool

Leeds: Liverpool`s Divock Origi said it was his `gut feeling` which made him stay back with the club and turn down a move to Wolves last year.

"It was a gut feeling. For me, I just sat down and I felt like I wanted to stay and help this team. I felt good, I just had to keep performing during training and I knew my chance would come," Goal.com quoted Origi as saying.

The Belgian International played a major role during the club`s run for the Champions League title as he scored a goal in the tournament`s final and helped his club register a 2-0 win over Tottenham.

Moreover, the club could have faced a semi-final exit from the tournament as Barcelona had gained a 3-0 lead in the first leg, but Origi scored twice in the second leg to overcome their first-leg deficit and secure a 4-0 win to reach in the final.

Origi also said that he felt like they could do something 'special'.

"I felt like we could do something special. I just had to block everything out and focus on the right things. In football you never know 100 percent, it could have gone another way but that`s the choice I made," he said.

"There might be some difficult moments in the future, as there might be some good moments, I am just preparing for the best," Origi added.