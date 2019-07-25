close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Divock Origi

Belgian footballer Divock Origi says 'gut feeling' made him stay back with Liverpool

Belgian International played Divock Origi a major role during the club`s run for the Champions League title as he scored a goal in the tournament`s final and helped his club register a 2-0 win over Tottenham.

Belgian footballer Divock Origi says &#039;gut feeling&#039; made him stay back with Liverpool
Image Credits: Reuters

Leeds: Liverpool`s Divock Origi said it was his `gut feeling` which made him stay back with the club and turn down a move to Wolves last year.

"It was a gut feeling. For me, I just sat down and I felt like I wanted to stay and help this team. I felt good, I just had to keep performing during training and I knew my chance would come," Goal.com quoted Origi as saying.

The Belgian International played a major role during the club`s run for the Champions League title as he scored a goal in the tournament`s final and helped his club register a 2-0 win over Tottenham.

Moreover, the club could have faced a semi-final exit from the tournament as Barcelona had gained a 3-0 lead in the first leg, but Origi scored twice in the second leg to overcome their first-leg deficit and secure a 4-0 win to reach in the final.

Origi also said that he felt like they could do something 'special'.

"I felt like we could do something special. I just had to block everything out and focus on the right things. In football you never know 100 percent, it could have gone another way but that`s the choice I made," he said.

"There might be some difficult moments in the future, as there might be some good moments, I am just preparing for the best," Origi added.

Tags:
Divock OrigiTottenhamChampions LeagueLiverpool
Next
Story

Brazil's former football stars to play 'Peace Game' in Israel

Must Watch

PT4M17S

Ornaments, coins removed from woman’s abdomen in Bengal's Birbhum district