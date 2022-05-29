हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Book hotels for next year's UCL final in Istanbul: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp message to fans after defeat against Real Madrid

Real Madrid defeated Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday, securing their record-extending 14th European title.

Following his side's defeat to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that he has a strong feeling that his side will come back again in the next season and told the fans to book the hotel for next year's final in Istanbul.

Spanish football club Real Madrid beat Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday, securing their record 14th European title.

"It is not bad to get to the final - it is a kind of success although not the success you want to have. I have a strong feeling we will come again. The boys are really competitive and are an outstanding group - they will be that again next season. And we go again. Where is it next season? Istanbul? Book the hotel," Sky Sports quoted Klopp as saying.

"The mood in the dressing room makes it feel like not a great season in this moment - we'll need a few minutes or hours for that," he added.

Klopp said that the side played a good, not perfect game.

"A perfect game would not have been possible with how the opponent set up with the deep formation, counter-attacks and long balls - that was tricky. Like the disallowed goal in the first half was a long ball that we could not defend in the first place. We had a lot of shots but not the clearest - only three forced (Thibaut) Courtois into top saves. We conceded a goal from a throw-in. (Federico) Valverde wanted to shoot, Vinicius was there and that is it," he added.

The manager said that the players tried everything and they wanted to be braver in the second half.

"The boys tried everything, especially at 1-0 down then we played like we wanted to play before. We had our midfielders too deep. It is a threat they are with counter-attacks. We wanted to be more brave in the second half. That is what we said at half-time. We played around them. We should have played more in the formation than around them," he said.

Klopp said that the team will return home on Sunday and celebrate its season, during which they secured the EFL and FA Cup trophies.

The final match was held at the Stade de France in Paris and ended with a score of 1:0, with Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior scoring the only goal in the 59th minute.

Italy's Carlo Ancelotti, the head coach of Real Madrid, became the most successful manager in the tournament's history on Saturday, now having four Champions League wins on his record.

This was Real Madrid's 17th European Cup final and the third time they took on Liverpool, making this the most repeated final match in the competition's history.

