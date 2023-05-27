Borussia Dortmund Aim To Boost Football Talent In India

AMM Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Indian business conglomerate, the Murugappa Group, and Borussia Dortumund (BVB) have announced a partnership starting in July 2023. Through this partnership, AMM Foundation becomes BVB’s Official Youth Development Partner in India.

The partnership will aim to derive greatly from BVB’s expertise and know-how in the areas of academy and youth football, grassroots to player development, coaches’ training, organisational planning and long-term infrastructure development among other finer aspects that contribute to the mutual goal of widening the positive impact on the lives of these youth through football.

AMM Foundation has been running the Murugappa Youth Football Academy (MYFA) since 2015 across Chennai, Tamil Nadu; as part of their efforts to impart values of sportsmanship, discipline, teamwork, mental health, leadership and respect through the medium of football and sport to youth from economically disadvantaged communities. By partnering with BVB who are steeped in football heritage with a focus on grassroots and player development, AMM Foundation endeavours to grow MYFA holistically across India in the coming years.

Ahead of formalising the partnership, a team from BVB including Dr. Suresh Letchmanan (Managing Director Asia Pacific, BVB), Julian Wasserfuhr (Coordinator of Talent Development, BVB Evonik Football Academy Dortmund) and Verena Leidinger (Manager International and New Business APAC) visited MYFA in Chennai, earlier this year in February, for a three-day preliminary camp - conducting coaching drills and classroom knowledge sessions with the aspiring players and coaches.

“At MYFA and the AMM Foundation, our endeavour has always been to use sport as a vehicle for social change and social inclusion. In BVB, we find a like-minded partner who resonates with that goal, and we are certain that together we will improve the lives of not only the footballers but the coaches as well,” said M.M. Murugappan (Member, Board of Trustees, AMM Foundation & Former Executive Chairman, Murugappa Group).

“Our community of 300+ players along with the coaching staff are excited to learn and grow through this partnership with BVB; honing their technical skills, physical conditioning, mental preparation among other aspects. This will certainly take our objective of grooming and developing these youngsters to the next level in the years to come, not only in Tamil Nadu but all over India.” said Narayanan Hariharan (Senior Associate Vice-President & Chief Executive of AMM Foundation).

"We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with AMM Foundation and the Murugappa Group, as we share a common vision of using sport, particularly football, as a catalyst for positive change in society. By joining forces with AMM Foundation and their impressive Murugappa Youth Football Academy (MYFA), we aim to make a lasting impact on the lives of young individuals from economically disadvantaged backgrounds across India," said Dr. Suresh Letchmanan (Managing Director BVB Asia Pacific).

Benedikt Scholz (Director Internationalisation & Commercial Partnerships and Managing Director BVB Fußballakademie GmbH) adds, “Borussia Dortmund's rich football heritage, coupled with our expertise in youth development will undoubtedly contribute to the holistic growth of MYFA. Together, we will empower young players and coaches, nurturing their skills, discipline, teamwork, and leadership, as we strive to create a brighter future through football. We are excited to embark on this journey with AMM Foundation and look forward to the tremendous possibilities that lie ahead."