Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund, Hertha Berlin players kneel in tribute to George Floyd during Bundesliga tie

Both teams gathered around the centre circle and knelt ahead of their league game, which was played in an empty Signal Iduna Park stadium in Dortmund due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@BlackYellow

 Players of Borussia Dortmund and Hertha Berlin went down on one knee ahead of their Bundesliga game on Saturday in tribute to George Floyd, an unarmed black man whose death in U.S. police custody has triggered protests around the world.

Both teams gathered around the centre circle and knelt ahead of their league game, which was played in an empty Signal Iduna Park stadium in Dortmund due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The coaches and their staff on the benches also joined in.

Earlier this week, the German Football Association (DFB) ruled that players were free to show their support for protests over the death of Floyd. Several players last week lifted their shirts to show messages in support of the protests.

The DFB said it would take no action against symbols of solidarity with the protests in the U.S. and across the world.

The protests have been sparked by the May 25 killing of Floyd in Minneapolis after a white officer detaining him knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes as fellow officers stood by.

