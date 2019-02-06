हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund lose German Cup shootout to Werder Bremen after 3-3 thriller

Achraf Hakimi`s 113th minute strike appeared to have clinched Dortmund`s place in the quarter-finals but Bremen`s Martin Harnik netted six minutes later to force the shootout.

Borussia Dortmund lose German Cup shootout to Werder Bremen after 3-3 thriller
Image Credits: Twitter/@BlackYellow

Borussia Dortmund were knocked out of the German Cup 4-2 on penalties by visitors Werder Bremen in the last 16 on Tuesday after a thrilling 3-3 draw, with the Bundesliga leaders twice throwing away the lead in extra time.

Max Kruse netted the decisive spot kick for Bremen whose goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka had saved penalties from Dortmund`s Paco Alcacer and Maximilian Philipp.

Achraf Hakimi`s 113th minute strike appeared to have clinched Dortmund`s place in the quarter-finals but Bremen`s Martin Harnik netted six minutes later to force the shootout.

Bremen, who are 10th in the league standings, took a fifth minute lead through Milot Rashica but Dortmund captain Marco Reus levelled in the first-half stoppage time from a free kick. Reus had to be substituted due to injury after the interval. 

U.S international Christian Pulisic put the hosts 2-1 ahead at the end of the first half of extra time but Claudio Pizarro levelled for Bremen after the second interval, with Hakimi and Harnik further scoring a goal apiece for each side before the shootout.

Tags:
BundesligaBorussia DortmundWerder BremenMax Kruse
Next
Story

Manchester United rebound makes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer favourite for hot seat: Steve McClaren

Must Watch

PT45S

Deshhit: UP 10th, 12th board exam 2019 to begin from February 7