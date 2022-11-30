topStoriesenglish
Brazil legend Pele taken to hospital amid cancer battle

The 82-year-old has been visiting the hospital on regular basis in recent years

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 09:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Brazil legend Pele has been rushed to a hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil. As per ESPN Brazil, the legendary footballer was taken to the hospital by his wife Marcia Aoki on Tuesday (November 29). The 82-year-old has been visiting the hospital on regular basis in recent years. Pele underwent surgery in September 2021 to get his tumour removed and has been going under chemotherapy since that surgery.

Pele was hospitalized in Sao Paulo to regulate the medication in his fight against a colon tumor, his daughter said on Wednesday. Kely Nascimento added that there was "no emergency" concerning her 82-year-old father's health.

Nascimento, who lives in the United States, made the comments in an Instagram post after what she called "lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad's health."

ESPN Brasil reported earlier that the three-time World Cup champion was taken to Hospital Albert Einstein due to "general swelling."

"Really and truly, we appreciate the concern and love," Nascimento said.

Spokespeople for Pele and Hospital Albert Einstein did not reply to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, globally known as Pele, has used his social media channels since then to deny he was in poor health. His latest public comment was in an Instagram post on Oct. 23, his birthday.

"I just want to express my gratitude. Life is good. Turning 82 with my family, in good health, is the best gift. Thank you for everything I have received," he said in a video.

Pele helped Brazil win the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and remains the country's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches for the national team. (With PTI inputs)

