Eden Hazard announces retirement from international football following Belgium's FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign

Eden Hazard has called it time in international football after Belgium's average show at the FIFA World Cup 2022

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 04:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Belgium's Eden Hazard has called time from international football following his country's disappointing campaign at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar. Belgium was eliminated from the FIFA World Cup 2022 after a 0-0 draw against Croatia on December 1, where he started on the bench. Hazard led his side in the first two group-stage games. The Real Madrid winger has been struggling with injuries since his arrival at the Spanish club. Currently, 31, Hazard's future at Real Madrid is also not secure due to his fitness issues and injuries.

"A page turns today… Thank you for your love. Thank you for your unparalleled support. Thank you for all this happiness shared since 2008. I have decided to put an end to my international career. The succession is ready. I will miss you….#onestensemble," wrote the 31-year-old announcing his retirement.

The 31-year-old Real Madrid forward represented Belgium 126 times and scored 33 goals. (More to follow)

