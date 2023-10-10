Breaking: Eden Hazard Retires From Professional Football At Age Of 32

Former Real Madrid and Chelsea footballer Eden Hazard has announced his retirement from football at the age of 32. On Tuesday (October 10, 2023), Hazard took on his official Instagram handle to announce his decision of retiring from football. Considered as one of the greatest dribblers in the game of football has even seen, Hazard's move to Real Madrid from Chelsea was expected to be a sensational one. However, things got worse when he injured his ankle and from that point he kept on struggling with injuries since joining the Spanish giants.

"You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time. After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer. I was able to realise my dream, I have played and had fun on many pitches around the world," read the caption. (WATCH: Lionel Messi Enter In 2nd Half But Inter Miami Lose 1-0 To Cincinnati, Playoff Hopes Over)

"During my career I was lucky to meet great managers, coaches and teammates - thank you to everyone for these great times, I will miss you all. I also want to thank the clubs I have played for: LOSC, Chelsea and Real Madrid; and thank the RBFA for my Belgian Selection," the note read on.

Hazard suffered from recurring ankle injury at Real Madrid which eventually never healed. It was a disappointing four year spell at Real Madrid as fans were expecting a lot from him because when he joined Madrid, he was one of the best players in the Premier League at that time. He scored 110 goals in 352 appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea.