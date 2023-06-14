Jude Bellingham Joins Real Madrid, Check Contract Details Here

Jude Bellingham is set to join Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund, the fourteen-time UEFA Champions League club announced on Wednesday (June 14) via their official social media handle.

"Real Madrid C. F. and Borussia Dortmund have agreed the transfer of judebellingham, player who is linked with our club for the next six seasons. Tomorrow, Thursday, June 15, at 12:00 in Real Madrid City, the presentation of Jude Bellingham as a new Real Madrid player will take place. Jude Bellingham will appear before the media next," read the caption of Real Madrid's social media post.

Contract Details

Bellingham will join Real Madrid on a six-year contract. The reports suggest that the deal will be worth over $100 million. (More to follow)