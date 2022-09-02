NewsFootball
KALYAN CHAUBEY

BREAKING: Kalyan Chaubey beats Bhaichung Bhutia to become new AIFF president

Footballer Kalyan Chaubey beat another former national-level footballer Bhaichung Bhutia to become the president of All India Football Federation. He beat Bhutia by margin of 33-1 on Friday.  

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 02:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Kalyan ChaubeyBhaichung BhutiaAll India Football FederationAIFFAIFF PresidentKalyan Chaubey AIFF President

