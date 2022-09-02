BREAKING: Kalyan Chaubey beats Bhaichung Bhutia to become new AIFF president
Footballer Kalyan Chaubey beat another former national-level footballer Bhaichung Bhutia to become the president of All India Football Federation. He beat Bhutia by margin of 33-1 on Friday.
More to come..
