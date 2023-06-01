topStoriesenglish2616499
NewsFootball
LIONEL MESSI

BREAKING: Lionel Messi To Leave PSG, Confirms Coach Christophe Galtier

Messi's next move will be an interesting development in world football. He has kept his options open for Major Soccer League in USA as well as Saudi league, as per reports. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 06:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

BREAKING: Lionel Messi To Leave PSG, Confirms Coach Christophe Galtier

Lionel Messi will be leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season after two years at the club, coach Christophe Galtier said on Thursday. PSG’s game against Clermont on Saturday will be Messi's last match at the Parc des Princes, says Galtier. "I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of soccer," Galtier said. "This will be his last match at the Parc des Princes, and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes."

More to come..

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!