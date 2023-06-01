BREAKING: Lionel Messi To Leave PSG, Confirms Coach Christophe Galtier
Messi's next move will be an interesting development in world football. He has kept his options open for Major Soccer League in USA as well as Saudi league, as per reports.
Lionel Messi will be leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season after two years at the club, coach Christophe Galtier said on Thursday. PSG’s game against Clermont on Saturday will be Messi's last match at the Parc des Princes, says Galtier. "I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of soccer," Galtier said. "This will be his last match at the Parc des Princes, and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes."
