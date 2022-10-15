BREAKING: Manchester United's Mason Greenwood ARRESTED due to THIS reason

Mason Greenwood, Manchester United forward has been arrested for breaching his bail conditions, Greater Manchester Police has confirmed as per Goal.com. The 21-year-old England international was on bail after suspicion of assault, rape and giving death threats.

The Sun reported, "Greater Manchester Police are aware of an allegation regarding a 21-year-old man breaching his bail conditions and an arrest has been made on Saturday 15 October 2022. Enquiries are ongoing at this time."

Greenwood was suspended by Manchester United until further notice, while he was dropped by sportswear giant Nike in February. The forward who potentially had a bright future in football began his career at the Red Devils academy and has played once for the England national team.

The allegations against Greenwood were posted on Instagram and later deleted. The social media allegations created panic and horror around the globe alongside the football fans who were just shocked to see the allegations against the United youngster.

"We are continuing to investigate a report made to us on Sunday 30 January of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence," the Greater Manchester Police said in a statement to Reuters.

The 21-year-old played 83 EPL matches for Manchester United winning 38 of them and scoring on 22 occasions. He has 4 Premier League assists to his name. Greenwood has not played for United since 22 January 2022, the Premier League fixture against West Ham. There is no comment from the club for today's reports and earlier the club said in a statement that Greenwood remains a Manchester United player but will not be a part of the squad while the legal process gets completed.