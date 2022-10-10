Virat Kohli's EPIC reaction on Cristiano Ronaldo's 700th club career goal, check HERE

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 700th club goal of his football career in United's 2-1 victory against Everton which placed his club in the top four of the current Premier League standings on Sunday (October 9). After Ronaldo's huge achievement, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli praised the No. 7 of the Red Devils with a comment saying, "GOAT 700".

The 37-year-old has uncharacteristically found himself in a tricky position as he has been on the bench for most of Manchester United's games this season. In the clash against Everton, Ronaldo was subbed in early as Anthony Martial suffered an injury in the first half. Shockingly, Ronaldo's goal against Everton was his first goal of the Premier League season 2022-23. (Kylian Mbappe to Lionel Messi: Top 5 HIGHEST-PAID footballers - In PICS)

After Ronaldo's goal, social media could not keep calm and wished the Portuguese for achieving the huge milestone. Along with the sporting world, former India captain Virat Kohli also commented on Ronaldo's post praising "GOAT 700". "Great win guys! Another step in the right direction! #WeStandUnited," Ronaldo had posted. Kohli himself is preparing for the T20 World Cup 2022 which is taking place in Australia this year and will be looking to lift the trophy with the Men in Blue.

Virat Kohli commented on Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram post:



It was his 144th for United over two spells, with 450 for Real Madrid making up the bulk in addition to 101 for Juventus and five for Sporting.

"That is really impressive. To score 700 goals is a huge performance. I'm really happy for him. I congratulate him on that performance and I'm also happy as it's his first goal this season in the Premier League. He had to wait for it and I'm sure there will be more goals," said Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag after the game against Everton for Cristiano Ronaldo.