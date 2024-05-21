BREAKING: Real Madrid Star Toni Kroos Announces Retirement
Toni Kroos announces retirement from football.
Toni Kroos has announced retirement from football through his official social media handle. The Real Madrid midfielder will part ways with the club and will retirement after EURO 2024. Kroos will play his last match for Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund coming up in a few days.
