Bundesliga 2023: Harry Kane All Set To Fire In The First Der Klassiker Of The Season

The 2023-24 Bundesliga season is in full swing and we are all set for the campaign's first Der Klassiker. While it's still early in the season, there has been significant talk about Harry Kane’s performance, who has made a seamless shift from English top-division football to the Bundesliga. Having already amassed 12 goals and five assists for Bayern Munich, the England captain has been a revelation for the defending champions.

As we head into the first Der Klassiker of the season, the record league title winners will be going up against arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund on November 4, 2023, at the Signal Iduna Park, a spectacle that will be broadcast LIVE in India on Sony Sports Network.

Harry Kane's halfway line goal vs SV Darmstadt Incredible. pic.twitter.com/kPPptSxSRV

Both the teams haven't lost a match yet and the clash between the German Titans will set the tone for the rest of the season which seems to be going down to the wire again after a final matchday title defence last season by Bayern Munich.

So far, the Bavarians have been leading the lot in goals scored with 34 to their name. Dortmund's defence will have their work cut out against a strong attacking line-up comprising players like Serge Gnabry, Harry Kane, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman and Jamal Musiala amongst others.

Recently, the England captain brought the Allianz Arena to its feet with a sensational effort from within his own half in Bayern's 8-0 Bundesliga win against Darmstadt. He took a glimpse after collecting the ball in the center circle and chipped the ball over the keeper's head into the back of the net, closely duplicating Beckham's strike.