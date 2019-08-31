Bundesliga: Bayern Munich fire six past hapless Mainz for second win in a row

Bayern Munich scored six times in a span of 45 minutes to come from a goal down and crush visitors Mainz 05 6-1 on Saturday and climb to seven points from three games, two off the top.

After an unexpected home draw on the opening matchday, Bayern have now won their last two matches convincingly, scoring nine goals and moving up to seven points.

RB Leipzig are top on nine points after their 3-1 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday. Borussia Dortmund on six points, are in action at Union Berlin later on Saturday.

Benjamin Pavard`s fine volley in the 36th minute cancelled out Mainz`s lead through a Jean-Paul Boetius header and launched Bayern`s sustained attack.

A sensational David Alaba free-kick on the stroke of halftime turned the game around before Ivan Perisic gave Bayern a two-goal cushion with a header at the far post in the 54th.

Kingsley Coman stabbed in their fourth 10 minutes later and league top-scorer Robert Lewandowski also got onto the scoresheet, firing in his sixth goal in three league matches in the 78th with Mainz` defence in tatters.

Substitute Alphonso Davies completed the rout two minutes later. Schalke 04 scored their first win of the season after two own goals from Hertha Berlin helped them to a 3-0 win.

Cologne came from a goal down to beat Freiburg 2-1 for their first win of the campaign. VfL Wolfsburg dropped their first points with a 1-1 draw against promoted Paderborn and are level with Bayern on seven.