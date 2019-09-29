close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bundesliga

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund settle for 2-2 draw against Werder Bremen

The Ruhr valley club are now in seventh place on 11 points, three behind Bayern Munich who went top of the table after beating Paderborn 3-2.

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund settle for 2-2 draw against Werder Bremen
Image Courtesy: Reuters

Borussia Dortmund came from a goal down but had to settle for a 2-2 draw against visiting Werder Bremen on Saturday to drop further down the standings, having won only one of their last four Bundesliga games.

The Ruhr valley club are now in seventh place on 11 points, three behind Bayern Munich who went top of the table after beating Paderborn 3-2.

Dortmund did well to cancel out Werder`s eighth-minute lead through Milot Rashica only seconds later with Mario Goetze`s diving header in the midfielder`s first start of the season.

They looked to be taking full advantage of Werder`s injury absences and Dortmund captain Marco Reus nodded in a Thorgan Hazard chip to put them in front.

But for the second consecutive week they could not hold on to the three points, with Marco Friedl nodding in at the far post in the 55th minute to snatch a point for the visitors.

Dortmund`s latest slip-up will no doubt fan the ongoing discussion about the team`s mental strength which Reus vehemently rejected last week, insisting there was no mentality problem in the squad.

Self-proclaimed title contenders Dortmund, who play Slavia Prague in the Champions League next week, have now squandered a lead in their last two games after twice going ahead against Eintracht Frankfurt last week before drawing 2-2.

Tags:
BundesligaBorussia DortmundWerder BremenEintracht Frankfurt
Next
Story

Premier League: Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling score as Manchester City overcome Everton

Must Watch

PT23M8S

India celebrates PM Narendra Modi's return from US visit