हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bundesliga

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund thrash FC Schalke in post-COVID-19 football world

The hosts celebrated a first league win over Schalke since November 2015 while the visitors stretched their winless league run to eight games, having scored only twice in the process.

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund thrash FC Schalke in post-COVID-19 football world
Photo: Reuters

Dortmund: Borussia Dortmund thrashed traditional rivals Schalke 4-0 to close the gap on champions and leaders Bayern Munich to one point as the Bundesliga restarted on Saturday (May 16, 2020) after a two-month of COVID-19 stoppage time. 

The outcome of the match played with no spectators present left second-placed Dortmund on 54 points from 26 games, behind Bayern who visit Union Berlin on Sunday.

Dortmund, who had won seven of their last eight games before the league was halted in mid-March, picked up where they left off as Portugal midfielder Raphael Guerreiro scored twice while Erling Haaland and Thorgan Hazard added a goal each.

The hosts celebrated a first league win over Schalke since November 2015 while the visitors stretched their winless league run to eight games, having scored only twice in the process.

Tags:
BundesligaCoronavirusCoronavirus newsFC SchalkeBorussia Dortmund
Next
Story

Germany enjoys Bundesliga at 'home' after two months of COVID-19 stoppage time

Full coverage

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT45M24S

Taal Thok Ke Special Edition: Who is spreading anti-Modi agenda amid pandemic?