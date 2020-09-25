Burnley land midfielder Dale Stephens from Brighton on two-year deal

Burnley have signed midfielder Dale Stephens from Brighton and Hove Albion on a two-year deal, the Premier League clubs have said.

The 31-year-old made 223 appearances for Brighton after arriving from Charlton Athletic in 2014 and helped them win promotion to the Premier League in 2017.

"I`m very happy. It`s probably taken a few more years than expected but I`m happy to get it over the line this week and finally become a Burnley player," Stephens said in a statement on the Burnley website.

"I`m coming back to a Premier League club that`s done well in recent years in this league and I`m excited for that challenge."

Burnley will next lock horns with Southampton in Premier League clash on Saturday.