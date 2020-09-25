हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dale Stephens

Burnley land midfielder Dale Stephens from Brighton on two-year deal

The 31-year-old made 223 appearances for Brighton after arriving from Charlton Athletic in 2014 and helped them win promotion to the Premier League in 2017.

Burnley land midfielder Dale Stephens from Brighton on two-year deal
Image Credits: Twitter/@BurnleyOfficial

Burnley have signed midfielder Dale Stephens from Brighton and Hove Albion on a two-year deal, the Premier League clubs have said.

The 31-year-old made 223 appearances for Brighton after arriving from Charlton Athletic in 2014 and helped them win promotion to the Premier League in 2017.

"I`m very happy. It`s probably taken a few more years than expected but I`m happy to get it over the line this week and finally become a Burnley player," Stephens said in a statement on the Burnley website.

"I`m coming back to a Premier League club that`s done well in recent years in this league and I`m excited for that challenge."

Burnley will next lock horns with Southampton in Premier League clash on Saturday.

Dale StephensBurnleyBrighton and Hove AlbionPremier LeagueSouthampton
