Carlo Ancelotti demands courage, intelligence and heart from Napoli

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti has demanded "courage, intelligence and heart" from his team as they attempt to overturn a two-goal deficit against Arsenal in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Bidding to win their first European trophy since a Diego Maradona-inspired side won the old UEFA Cup in 1989, Napoli host the English Premier League side on Thursday in the second leg of their tie, trailing 2-0 from last week`s first match.

"In three words, we need courage, intelligence and heart," Ancelotti told reporters. "I saw only a little courage in the early stages of the first game. Intelligence, I saw in both halves of the match. Heart is something we will put in tomorrow."

"In addition, we need a significant dose of intensity. We must seize this opportunity, we need a positive mental attitude and, I repeat, a lot of heart. And there will be an extraordinary environment to drag us."

Napoli went into a so-called "ritiro" -- where the team are confined to the club`s training complex or hotel -- after their 3-1 Serie A win at Chievo on Sunday, although Ancelotti said he was not in favour.

"Were the players against it? No, in reality, it was me who didn`t want it," he said. "Generally, I`m against the `ritiro`, because I think the players are better off at home than on the computer or social media."

"Napoli are the only (Italian) team left in Europe and I hope that is still the case on Friday," he added. "Napoli will put in a great display tomorrow - I believe we can do it."