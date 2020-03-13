Chelsea FC's Callum Hudson-Odoi tests positive for COVID-19

Chelsea Football Club's player Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for COVID-19, CFC said in an official statement released on Friday (March 13, 2020).

CFC closed its training facility for a temporary period. "It is expected that those who did not have close contact with Callum will return to work in the coming days. In the meantime, the men’s team building, one of several separate buildings at our training ground, will remain closed," said CFC in a statement.

CFC also said, "Chelsea personnel who had recent close contact with the player in the men’s team building will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines. These will include initially the full men’s team squad, coaching staff and a number of the backroom staff."

"Callum displayed symptoms similar to a mild cold on Monday morning and has not been at the training ground since then as a precaution. His test came in positive this evening and he will undergo a period of self-isolation," read the statement.

World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday the COVID-19 outbreak could be characterised as a pandemic.

The coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan in China's Hubei province, in December 2019, and has since spread globally.

Over 1,27,000 people have been infected with coronavirus and more than 4,700 have died and 68,000 have recovered.

About 600 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the United Kingdom with eight fatalities, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.

"We will continue to adhere to Government and Public Health Guidelines with regard to our facilities and staff and will be discussing next steps with regards to upcoming fixtures with the Premier League on Friday morning. We will provide further updates as necessary via the club’s website," CFC said in a statement.

Earlier today, Mikel Arteta, the head coach at Premier League club Arsenal was also tested positive. "In light of Arsenal’s announcement tonight confirming that their first-team coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League will convene an emergency club meeting tomorrow morning regarding future fixtures," said Premier League in an official statement.