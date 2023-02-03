Chelsea vs Fulham Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League Match CHE vs FUL in India?

Chelsea are set to host Fulham in their Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge on late Friday night. The Blues are coming into this fixture after a goalless draw against Liverpool. Graham Potter's side have a lot of work to catch to with just one win in their last six games. Chelsea fans will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they take on the West London rivals. Fulham on the other hand has lose twice and drawn one game since beating Chelsea in their last meeting. The mid-table side needs to win some games to keep their hopes alive for European tournaments.

Below are all the live-streaming details for the Chelsea vs Fulham English Premier League match:

When is the English Premier League match Chelsea vs Fulham going to be played?

The English Premier League match Chelsea vs Fulham will be played on Saturday (February 4) from 1:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Premier League match Chelsea vs Fulham going to be played?

The English Premier League match Chelsea vs Fulham will be played at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea. (READ: Lionel Messi Reveals When He Will Return 'Home' to Barcelona Amid PSG Contract Extension Saga)

This is not against Chelsea. I would love if there was something that could just limit it a bit. I think it disrupts the competition that some clubs can do what Chelsea have done over these two windows. Around £600m, crazy.”



Thomas Frank on Chelsea’s spending. pic.twitter.com/6VASBSYjfZ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 3, 2023

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Chelsea vs Fulham?

The English Premier League match Chelsea vs Fulham will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

How can I live stream the English Premier League match Chelsea vs Fulham in India?

The English Premier League match Chelsea vs Fulham will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.