CHELSEA VS FULHAM

Chelsea vs Fulham Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League Match CHE vs FUL in India?

Checkout all the live streaming details for the Chelsea vs Fulham English Premier League match below

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 09:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Chelsea vs Fulham Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League Match CHE vs FUL in India?

Chelsea are set to host Fulham in their Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge on late Friday night. The Blues are coming into this fixture after a goalless draw against Liverpool. Graham Potter's side have a lot of work to catch to with just one win in their last six games. Chelsea fans will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they take on the West London rivals. Fulham on the other hand has lose twice and drawn one game since beating Chelsea in their last meeting. The mid-table side needs to win some games to keep their hopes alive for European tournaments.

ALSO READ: Mason Greenwood: Rape and Assault Charges against Manchester United Forward Dropped, Read Details Here

Below are all the live-streaming details for the Chelsea vs Fulham English Premier League match:

When is the English Premier League match Chelsea vs Fulham going to be played?

The English Premier League match Chelsea vs Fulham will be played on Saturday (February 4) from 1:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Premier League match Chelsea vs Fulham going to be played?

The English Premier League match Chelsea vs Fulham will be played at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea. (READ: Lionel Messi Reveals When He Will Return 'Home' to Barcelona Amid PSG Contract Extension Saga)

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Chelsea vs Fulham?

The English Premier League match Chelsea vs Fulham will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

How can I live stream the English Premier League match Chelsea vs Fulham in India?

The English Premier League match Chelsea vs Fulham will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

