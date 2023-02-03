Mason Greenwood: Rape and Assault Charges against Manchester United Dropped, Read Details Here

Crown Prosecution Service on Thursday (February 2) dropped all charges of rape and assault against England and Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood. As per the Associated Press, Greenwood was charged with these allegations in October 2022. A formal investigation was launched in January 2022 but Manchester United have released a statement saying Greenwood will no longer face charges of attempted rape and assault.

"Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped. The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete," read the statement. (READ: Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr vs Al Fateh LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch Saudi Arabia Pro League in India?)

“Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped. The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps”. pic.twitter.com/f0beFfIdE8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 2, 2023

The 21-year-old was arrested in January 2022 after videos and pictures of his alleged assault on his ex-girlfriend went viral on the internet. The Premier League club decided to suspend the footballer until further notice.

"I am relieved that this matter is now over and I would like to thank my family, loved ones and friends for their support. There will be no further comment at this time," said Greenwood on the sensitive topic.

In other news, Manchester United defender Raphael Varane announced his retirement from the national team (France) on Thursday, the second major player to leave Les Bleus following the World Cup final defeat to Argentina. (READ: Chelsea's $110 Million Signing Mykhailo Mudryk Apologises For Racist Slur After 'N-Word' Video Goes Viral)

The 29-year-old Varane made his debut 10 years ago and played 93 times. He was arguably the tournament's standout defender when France won the 2018 World Cup in Russia. But he fell to the ground exhausted deep into extra time against Argentina in Qatar last December. France lost the final on penalty kicks after a 3-3 draw.

"Representing our magnificent country for a decade has been one of the greatest honors in my life. Every time I wore the blue jersey I felt an immense pride," Varane wrote on his Instagram page. (With PTI inputs)