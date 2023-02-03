Lionel Messi Reveals When He Will Return 'Home' to Barcelona Amid PSG Contract Extension Saga

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, Lionel Messi spent most of his astonishing career in Spain playing for his childhood club FC Barcelona. A difficult financial situation resulted in Messi becoming a free agent in 2021 and signing for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Since Messi's arrival in Paris, fans have been wondering whether the World Cup winner will return to FC Barcelona, which he calls his 'home'.

"When I finish my career, I will return to live in Barcelona, it's my home," said the Argentine on his potential return to Spain, as per Diario Ole. (READ: Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr vs Al Fateh LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch Saudi Arabia Pro League in India?)

Messi left Camp Nou in 2021. The PSG star is expected to sign an extension with the French giants at the Parc des Princes. Several reports also suggest that the 35-year-old will head to MLS at some stage in his career.

FC Barcelona have left the door open for Messi with the club president Joan Laporta suggesting the former forward deserved a better farewell than he received in 2021. Interestingly, Messi's former captain and team Xavi Hernandez has the hot seat of head coach at Camp Nou at the moment.

Barca's vice president Eduard Romeu also suggested that Messi can return to the Spanish giants stating it would be possible 'financially'. (READ: Mason Greenwood: Rape and Assault Charges against Manchester United Forward Dropped, Read Details Here)

"It would be possible financially, because if he returned it would be as a free agent," he said Wednesday on Catalunya Radio (via ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens).

Messi signed a two-year contract with PSG in August 2021 and both parties have agreed to an extension. Wonder why Messi left? Barcelona had a debt of over €1.3 billion and signing a player with a contract of over €100 million annual salary was out of the question then. Messi was left in tears while giving his farewell speech at Camp Nou with a number of his teammates like Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, and more also left shattered by the situation.