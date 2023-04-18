topStoriesenglish2596278
NewsFootball
CHELSEA VS REAL MADRID

Chelsea vs Real Madrid 2nd Leg UEFA Champions League Match LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch CHE vs RMA 2023 Online And On TV In India?

Checkout Chelsea vs Real Madrid 2nd leg UEFA Champions League quarterfinals Livestreaming match details below

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 03:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Chelsea vs Real Madrid 2nd Leg UEFA Champions League Match LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch CHE vs RMA 2023 Online And On TV In India?

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will return Chelsea along with former player Eden Hazard tonight for the second leg between the two giants in the UEFA Champions League. Madrid are coming into this fixture with 2-0 lead from the first game they won at the Santiago Bernabeu. Chelsea's interim coach Frank Lampard would be hoping to pull off something magical as since his arrival the road has not gotten much smooth for the Blues.

After losing the first leg against Madrid, Chelsea have lost and drawn in the Premier League which has them placed 12th in the points table after almost spending over $500 million in the past two years.

Checkout Chelsea vs Real Madrid 2nd leg UEFA Champions League: Livestream match details

When is the UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Chelsea vs Real Madrid 2nd leg?

The UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Chelsea vs Real Madrid 2nd leg will take place on Wednesday (April 19).

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Chelsea vs Real Madrid 2nd leg?

The UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Chelsea vs Real Madrid 2nd leg will take place at 12:30 AM (IST).

Where is the UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Chelsea vs Real Madrid 2nd leg taking place?

The UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Chelsea vs Real Madrid 2nd leg will take place at the Stamford Bridge.

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Chelsea vs Real Madrid 2nd leg?

The UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Chelsea vs Real Madrid 2nd leg will be telecast live on Sony Channels in India.

How do I live stream Chelsea vs Real Madrid 2nd leg UEFA Champions League 2023 match?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Chelsea vs Real Madrid 2nd leg will be available on SonyLIV App and JioTv app.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid 2nd leg Predicted 11

Real Madrid predicted line-up: Courtois (GK) — Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga — Valverde, Kroos, Modric — Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Chelsea predicted line-up: James, Fofana, Azpilicueta, Silva, Cucurella — Kante, Fernandez, Kovacic — Sterling, Joao Felix.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?