Chelsea vs Real Madrid 2nd Leg UEFA Champions League Match LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch CHE vs RMA 2023 Online And On TV In India?

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will return Chelsea along with former player Eden Hazard tonight for the second leg between the two giants in the UEFA Champions League. Madrid are coming into this fixture with 2-0 lead from the first game they won at the Santiago Bernabeu. Chelsea's interim coach Frank Lampard would be hoping to pull off something magical as since his arrival the road has not gotten much smooth for the Blues.

After losing the first leg against Madrid, Chelsea have lost and drawn in the Premier League which has them placed 12th in the points table after almost spending over $500 million in the past two years.

Checkout Chelsea vs Real Madrid 2nd leg UEFA Champions League: Livestream match details

When is the UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Chelsea vs Real Madrid 2nd leg?

The UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Chelsea vs Real Madrid 2nd leg will take place on Wednesday (April 19).

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Chelsea vs Real Madrid 2nd leg?

The UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Chelsea vs Real Madrid 2nd leg will take place at 12:30 AM (IST).

Where is the UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Chelsea vs Real Madrid 2nd leg taking place?

The UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Chelsea vs Real Madrid 2nd leg will take place at the Stamford Bridge.

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Chelsea vs Real Madrid 2nd leg?

The UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Chelsea vs Real Madrid 2nd leg will be telecast live on Sony Channels in India.

How do I live stream Chelsea vs Real Madrid 2nd leg UEFA Champions League 2023 match?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Chelsea vs Real Madrid 2nd leg will be available on SonyLIV App and JioTv app.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid 2nd leg Predicted 11

Real Madrid predicted line-up: Courtois (GK) — Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga — Valverde, Kroos, Modric — Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Chelsea predicted line-up: James, Fofana, Azpilicueta, Silva, Cucurella — Kante, Fernandez, Kovacic — Sterling, Joao Felix.