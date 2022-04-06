हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Chelsea vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League Quarter-final: When and Where To Watch CHE vs RMD UCL Match

There will be a double dose of entertainment on this Champions League league night on April 7. Villarreal will take on in their first leg of the quarterfinal vs Bayern Munich while defending champions will also be in action vs Real Madrid in the first leg of CL quater-final too in London. 

Chelsea vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League Quarter-final: When and Where To Watch CHE vs RMD UCL Match
Source: Twitter

There will be a double dose of entertainment on this Champions League league night on April 7. Villarreal will take on in their first leg of the quarterfinal vs Bayern Munich while defending champions will also be in action vs Real Madrid in the first leg of CL quater-final too in London. 

The last time the two sides met in the Champions League semi-final, Chelsea won 3-1 on the aggregate. 

When will the Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match be played?

The Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match will be played on Thursday, April 7.

Where will the Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match be played?

The Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match will be played at Stamford Bridge, London.

What time will the Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match begin?

The Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match will start at 12:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match?

The Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match?

The live streaming for the Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match will be available on Sony Liv.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2021-22chelseaReal MadridCHE vs Real Madrid Live streaming
Next
Story

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League Quarter-final: When and Where To Watch VIL vs Bayern UCL Match

Must Watch

PT1M40S

Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a DTC bus in Delhi