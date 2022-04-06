Chelsea vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League Quarter-final: When and Where To Watch CHE vs RMD UCL Match

There will be a double dose of entertainment on this Champions League league night on April 7. Villarreal will take on in their first leg of the quarterfinal vs Bayern Munich while defending champions will also be in action vs Real Madrid in the first leg of CL quater-final too in London.

The last time the two sides met in the Champions League semi-final, Chelsea won 3-1 on the aggregate.

We go again! _ Make 2 bold predictions for tonight...#UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 6, 2022

When will the Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match be played?

The Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match will be played on Thursday, April 7.

Where will the Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match be played?

The Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match will be played at Stamford Bridge, London.

What time will the Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match begin?

The Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match will start at 12:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match?

The Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match?

The live streaming for the Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match will be available on Sony Liv.