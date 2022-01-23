Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match Live Streaming: When and where to watch CHE vs TOT?

European champions Chelsea will host Tottenham Hotspur in the London Derby of the Premier League 2021-22 on Sunday night (January 23). Chelsea are in bad form due to multiple casualties within the squad due to injury and COVID-19. They will look to get back to winning ways when they'll face Spurs with former coach Antonio Conte who guided the Blues to PL title in 2016/17 season.

On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur have also struggled against Chelsea in their previous 5 matchups as they couldn't score a single goal against them. Spurs this season have just one away Premier League victory so far. Both teams are in delicate situations and will look for a win to solve the their issues.

When is the English Premier League match Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur going to be played?

The English Premier League match Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played on Sunday (January 23) from 10:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Premier League match Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur going to be played?

The English Premier League match Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the Stamford Bridge, Chelsea.

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur?

The English Premier League match Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

How can I live stream the English Premier League match Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur in India?

The English Premier League match Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.