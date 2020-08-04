हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
chelsea

Chelsea's Pedro undergoes successful shoulder surgery, says will be back soon

Pedro picked up an injury during CFC's FA Cup final loss against Arsenal on August 1.

Chelsea&#039;s Pedro undergoes successful shoulder surgery, says will be back soon
File Photo (Twitter/@_Pedro17_)

Chelsea's winger Pedro who picked up an injury during the FA Cup final against Arsenal underwent shoulder surgery on Tuesday (August 4, 2020) and said that he will 'be back soon.'

The 30-year old took to his official Instagram account to announce the news and wrote, "The surgery went well, I will be back soon."

The former FC Barcelona player added, "It was a pity not to win the FA Cup. Thank you all for your support."

Earlier on August 1, the blues' lost the FA cup final against Arsenal because of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's brace.

Victory at an empty Wembley Stadium earned Mikel Arteta his first trophy as an Arsenal manager.

Also read | English Premier League new season start date too early for Chelsea, says manager Frank Lampard

The match also resulted in injuring Pedro along with CFC's Cesar Azpilicueta and Christian Pulisic.

Meanwhile, the team is getting ready for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich on August 8.

