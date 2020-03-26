Chinese men's football team tests negative for coronavirus after returning from Dubai

All the players of the Chinese men's football team have been tested negative for the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) following their return from Dubai.

The Chinese men's football team underwent tests for the novel virus after their return at Sanya from the United Arab Emirates on Monday.

Now, the local health authorities confirmed that the reports of all the players have come out as negative.

"After the Team arrived at Sanya on Monday, the whole team had COVID-19 tests, and were told all negative by local health authorities on Wednesday," Xinhua quoted Team China as saying in their social media post.

The entire team has now been put under self-isolation for a period of 14 days at a hotel in Sanya, whixh is in south China's Hainan province, as a precationary measure.

"Since no one is infected with the virus, our team will begin closed door training under the guidance of local epidemic control department on Thursday. To ensure the safety of all team members, we will conduct another coronavirus test before the end of 14-day quarantine," the statement from the team added.

A team of around 26 chinese players participated in the training camp in Dubai from March 3 in order to prepare for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Wu Lei--the only Europe-based player on the list--was approved to miss the training camp. He was later tested positive for the COVID-19.

On March 9, FIFA decided to postpone all its upcoming World Cup qualifying events in the wake of the fear surrounding the deadly coronavirus outbreak.