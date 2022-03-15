हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Christian Eriksen returns to Denmark squad for 1st time since collapse during EURO 2022 match

Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest at the European Championship last year.

Denmark star Christian Eriksen (Source: Twitter)

Christian Eriksen has been recalled to the Denmark squad for the first time since he collapsed after a cardiac arrest during a European Championship game in June.

The 30-year-old playmaker has resumed his playing career in the last month at English Premier League club Brentford after Inter Milan had to terminate his contract due to Serie A rules.

Eriksen was fitted with a special heart-starting device known as an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) device, which is not permitted in the Italian top flight.

Denmark plays a friendly away against the Netherlands on March 26 and hosts Serbia on March 29 as it prepares for the World Cup in Qatar in November.

"Christian is in a pretty good physical condition,'' Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand said.

''I saw him against Burnley last Saturday where he was the best player on the pitch. He is a player who thinks faster than most people do."

Denmark have already qualified for the World Cup in Qatar which starts in November.

