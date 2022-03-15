Christian Eriksen returns to Denmark squad for 1st time since collapse during EURO 2022 match

Christian Eriksen has been recalled to the Denmark squad for the first time since he collapsed after a cardiac arrest during a European Championship game in June.
The 30-year-old playmaker has resumed his playing career in the last month at English Premier League club Brentford after Inter Milan had to terminate his contract due to Serie A rules.
Eriksen was fitted with a special heart-starting device known as an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) device, which is not permitted in the Italian top flight.
January 2022: "My goal is to play in the World Cup in Qatar."
January 2022: Signs for Brentford
February 2022: Makes his debut for the Bees
March 2022: Called up to the Denmark squad
Denmark plays a friendly away against the Netherlands on March 26 and hosts Serbia on March 29 as it prepares for the World Cup in Qatar in November.
"Christian is in a pretty good physical condition,'' Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand said.
''I saw him against Burnley last Saturday where he was the best player on the pitch. He is a player who thinks faster than most people do."
Denmark have already qualified for the World Cup in Qatar which starts in November.