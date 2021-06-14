हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Copa America

Copa America 2021, Argentina vs Chile Live Streaming in India: Complete match details, preview and TV Channels

Check the live streaming and live telecast details for the Copa America 2021 match between Argentina and Chile

Copa America 2021, Argentina vs Chile Live Streaming in India: Complete match details, preview and TV Channels
File image (Source: Twitter)

Lionel Messi-led Argentina will be looking to start the Copa America 2021 with a renewed optimism putting behind their 2018 World Cup and 2019 Copa America disappointment behind and will be favourites to qualify to top the group which consists of Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia.

On the other hand, Chile are plagued with injuries and come into this tournament looking to win just the third title in their history. They’ll be boasting of the likes of Eduardo Vargas, Claudio Bravo, Alexis Sanchez, and Gary Medel, that helped to win the coveted tournament back to back two years in a row.

Here are the complete details from the Copa America 2021 match between Argentina and Chile:
 

When is the Argentina vs Chile Copa America 2021 Match?

The Argentina vs Chile Copa America 2021 Match will take place on Sunday, June 15.
 

What are the timings of the Argentina vs Chile Copa America 2021 Match?

The Argentina vs Chile Copa America 2021 Match will start at 2:30 AM IST.
 

Which TV channel will broadcast the Argentina vs Chile Copa America 2021 Match?

The Argentina vs Chile Copa America 2021 Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.
 

Where can you live stream the Argentina vs Chile Copa America 2021 Match?

The Argentina vs Chile Copa America 2021 Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV.

ARG vs CHI Squads

Argentina: Lionel MessiEmiliano Martinez, Gonzalo Montiel, Nicolas Tagliafico, Marcos Acuna, Exequiel Palacios, Giovani Lo Celso, Joaquin Correa, Angel Di Maria, Rodrigo De Paul, Lautaro Martinez, German Pezzella, Sergio Aguero, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Angel Correa, Alejandro Gomez, Julian Alvarez, Lucas Martinez-Quarta, Nicolas Gonzalez, Nahuel Molina, Agustin Marchesin, Guido Rodriguez, Franco Armani, Lisandro Martinez, Leandro Paredes, Juan Musso, Nicolas Dominguez

Chile: Claudio Bravo, Mauricio Isla, Eugenio Mena, Guillermo Maripan, Francisco Sierralta, Erick Pulgar, Gary Medel, Charles Aranguiz, Jean Meneses, Ben Brereton, Eduardo Vargas, Enzo Roco, Sebastian Vegas, Daniel Gonzalez, Luciano Arriagada, Tomas Alarcon, Carlos Palacios, Clemente Montes, Cesar Pinares, Gabriel Castellon, Claudio Baeza, Gabriel Arias, Arturo Vidal, Felipe Mora, Pablo Aranguiz, Pablo Galdames, Marcelino Nunez

