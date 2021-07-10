Copa America 2021 Final, Argentina vs Brazil Live Streaming in India: ARG vs BRA match details, preview and TV Channels

As much as both managers tried not to discuss it, the recent tournament history of Copa America finalists Brazil and Argentina is a study in contrast. Argentina will be aiming to win their first major title since the 1993 Copa America when they battle for glory at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium on Sunday morning (IST). Since that time, Brazil have stood on the Copa America champions' podium five times and won the World Cup twice.

The duel will not only pit what are clearly South America's two best teams against each other, but also the two best players. Brazil idol Neymar has lived up to expectations by scoring twice and providing three assists in a free-roaming attacking midfield role.

Lionel Messi has been even more devastating for Argentina, leading the competition for both goals (four) and assists (five). The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has made no secret of his desire to end Argentina's major tournament heartache and he has looked a man on a mission here.

Teammate Rodrigo De Paul gave an insight into how Messi is revered by his peers after the team's quarterfinal victory over Ecuador when he described the 34-year-old as being "one step ahead of all of us".

The showdown will also provide a chance for Argentina to atone for their 2-0 defeat to Brazil in the semifinals of the 2019 Copa America, which was also played in Brazil.

Here are the complete details from the Copa America 2021 Final match between Argentina and Brazil:

The Argentina vs Brazil Copa America 2021 Final Match will take place on Sunday, July 11.



The Argentina vs Brazil Copa America 2021 Final Match will start at 5:30 AM IST.



The Argentina vs Brazil Copa America 2021 Final Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.



The Argentina vs Brazil Copa America 2021 Final Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV.